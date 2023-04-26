Another Fresno City Councilmember is now vying for a Fresno County Supervisor seat. Miguel Arias announced his 2024 candidacy for District Three.

Miguel Arias to run for Fresno County Supervisor seat in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Fresno City Councilmember is now vying for a Fresno County Supervisor seat.

On Tuesday, Miguel Arias announced his 2024 candidacy for District Three.

That seat is currently held by Chairman Sal Quintero.

Since 2019, Arias has represented the City's District Three, which covers parts of Downtown, the Tower District, Southwest and West Central Fresno.

He says his focus will be creating safer neighborhoods by addressing the homeless and housing crisis.

Arias will face off against Quintero and his fellow councilmember Luis Chavez, who announced his run for the same seat earlier this year.

The primary election is March 5 next year.