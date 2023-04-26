WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Miguel Arias to run for Fresno County Supervisor seat in 2024

KFSN logo
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 2:21PM
Miguel Arias to run for Fresno County Supervisor seat in 2024
EMBED <>More Videos

Another Fresno City Councilmember is now vying for a Fresno County Supervisor seat. Miguel Arias announced his 2024 candidacy for District Three.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Fresno City Councilmember is now vying for a Fresno County Supervisor seat.

On Tuesday, Miguel Arias announced his 2024 candidacy for District Three.

That seat is currently held by Chairman Sal Quintero.

Since 2019, Arias has represented the City's District Three, which covers parts of Downtown, the Tower District, Southwest and West Central Fresno.

He says his focus will be creating safer neighborhoods by addressing the homeless and housing crisis.

Arias will face off against Quintero and his fellow councilmember Luis Chavez, who announced his run for the same seat earlier this year.

The primary election is March 5 next year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW