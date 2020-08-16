Society

Dog rescued from car after suspected DUI crash near Millerton Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little dog may have a new best friend after being rescued from a crash.

The Fresno Area CHP says a suspected DUI driver flipped his SUV near Millerton Lake on Friday.

He left the scene but a passenger and little pup were still trapped inside the wreckage.

With temperatures rising, an officer was able to free them after about 15 minutes and they both suffered only minor injuries.

There's no word yet on the status of the suspect. We're told the dog was released to a friend of the passenger.
