How to see Bald Eagles fly over Millerton Lake in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't have to go far for a chance to see one of mother nature's most majestic animals in action.

Bald Eagles can be spotted taking to the skies at Millerton Lake, and there are a couple of ways to see them from the water.

The San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust is hosting a guided canoe tour at the lake this Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

It's $40 per person, plus a $10 entrance fee. You can register for the event until 5 pm on Friday.

Folks will also be able to sign up for another tour happening on January 29, starting on Friday.

If those dates don't work for you, the Millerton Lake State Recreation Area also hosts tours by boat every Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am through March 13.

It's $20 per person.

For more information, click here.

