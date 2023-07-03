Man pulled unconscious from Millerton Lake

FRIANT, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was pulled unconscious from Millerton Lake on Sunday afternoon.

California State Parks says around 4 pm, rangers received a 911 call about a potential drowning on the lake's south shore near Boat Ramp #1.

When rangers and lifeguards arrived, they found that a good samaritan had already pulled the man out of the water.

Lifeguards gave the man CPR until an ambulance could transport him to a hospital, but when he left the area, he was still unconscious and not breathing.

Millerton Lake has a designated swim beach with a lifeguard on duty, but this water rescue did not occur in that area.

The California State Parks remind everyone that the water in Central California lakes and waterways is cold as record snowfall continues to melt in the high Sierra.

Rangers tell everyone not to go into the water if they don't know how to swim, enter the water at beaches with a lifeguard, and consider wearing a life jacket. Millerton has life jackets available to borrow.