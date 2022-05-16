Fresno man in critical condition after being rescued from Millerton Lake by Good Samaritans

The man was swimming on the north side of the lake in Madera County.

This is a file picture of Millerton Lake.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Millerton Lake on Sunday, according to state park rangers.

Authorities do not know when he went under, but at about 7 pm he was pulled to shore by Good Samaritans, who called for help.

CAL FIRE crews and state park rangers rushed to the scene, and the man was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket and was swimming in a part of the lake where there are no lifeguards.

