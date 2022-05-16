Fresno man in critical condition after being rescued from Millerton Lake by Good Samaritans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Millerton Lake on Sunday, according to state park rangers.
The man was swimming on the north side of the lake in Madera County.
Authorities do not know when he went under, but at about 7 pm he was pulled to shore by Good Samaritans, who called for help.
CAL FIRE crews and state park rangers rushed to the scene, and the man was airlifted to a hospital.
Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket and was swimming in a part of the lake where there are no lifeguards.
