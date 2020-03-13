fatal crash

4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people died, and two others were injured after a head-on crash near Friant in Fresno County on Friday morning.

It happened a little before 2 a.m. near Millerton Road and Via Bellaggio.

The California Highway Patrol said a Nissan pickup was heading northbound up the hill when the driver crossed into the wrong lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene as well as three of the passengers in the backseat of the Toyota.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as 64-year-old Ty Wood. Sr. The passengers in the Toyota have been identified as 74-year-old Mai Yang, 54-year-old Koua Vang Xiong and 60-year-old Shor Xiong.



The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the front passenger of the car was taken by ambulance. Authorities identified the victims as James Vang, 60, and Nao Y. Moua, 50.

Roads near the scene were closed for five hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.



