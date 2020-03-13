4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County

BREAKING: Were on the scene of a fatal head on collision on Millerton Rd. The driver of the white Nissan was heading up hill when they crossed into the wrong lane and hit the Camry head on. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/twzWqVZtR6 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) March 13, 2020

Millerton will be closed for several hours from Auberry to North Fork Road. @ABC30 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) March 13, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people died, and two others were injured after a head-on crash near Friant in Fresno County on Friday morning.It happened a little before 2 a.m. near Millerton Road and Via Bellaggio.The California Highway Patrol said a Nissan pickup was heading northbound up the hill when the driver crossed into the wrong lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota.The driver of the pickup died at the scene as well as three of the passengers in the backseat of the Toyota.The driver of the pickup has been identified as 64-year-old Ty Wood. Sr. The passengers in the Toyota have been identified as 74-year-old Mai Yang, 54-year-old Koua Vang Xiong and 60-year-old Shor Xiong.The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the front passenger of the car was taken by ambulance. Authorities identified the victims as James Vang, 60, and Nao Y. Moua, 50.Roads near the scene were closed for five hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.