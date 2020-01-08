Society

Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels with dead body outline on them

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in Wisconsin is a source of controversy for selling "crime scene" beach towels.

The towels show crime scene tape and an outline of what's supposed to portray a dead body. They're selling for $20 each.

The office says the towels were giveaways at a conference. When not all of the towels were given away, the office decided to offer them to the public--a decision not everyone is thrilled about.

"I think it's a little insensitive," a woman told WISN.

"I think it's a little disturbing, to be honest," said another woman.

The office says it only makes $2 off each towel sold. Officials are not sure what they're going to do with the profits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymilwaukeefunny photos
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News