1st grader with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck

An adorable first-grader got to live out his dream of becoming a UPS driver for a day! He even got his own mini UPS truck.Becky Bausman said it all began when her son Drew wore a UPS uniform for Halloween. Since then, the 7-year-old with Down syndrome has been inspired to "deliver joy."So, UPS delivered something special to Drew. The logistics company fulfilled his dream to suit up in brown, and he got to deliver packages of presents to his classmates, even pulling up to school in a miniature UPS truck."This little kid who would do anything that anybody asked, freely, and we get a call from this lovely corporation willing to do something like this for us... and it's just everything," his mom said.