Young person stabbed in the back in Central Fresno, Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a young person to the hospital in Central Fresno.

On Sunday afternoon, Fresno police responded to a stabbing near East McKinley Avenue on Mayfair Drive.

When they arrived, they found the young person suffering from a single stab wound on the right side of his back.

Police did not specify how young the person was, just that he was a minor.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say they are looking for three male suspects involved in this stabbing.

No additional suspect information has been provided at this time.

