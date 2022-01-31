Community & Events

Miss City of Fresno working to help deaf and hard of hearing community

Ashlyn Cruise is using her social media to post deaf education and American sign language tutorials.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Miss City of Fresno is taking action to advocate for Fresno's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center, and you can help!

Ashlyn Cruise knew from a young age she wanted to raise awareness for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

"When I was 13 I had a classmate who was deaf and I spent the whole time watching her interpreter, thinking, 'This is so cool', but I have no idea what's happening here," explained Cruise, "So I felt the need to educate myself on deaf education and American sign language."

Her title is giving her a platform to do just that. She's using her social media to post deaf education and American sign language tutorials.

"I educate people on the pros of American sign language, the benefits of teaching it to your children and what sign language can do for your community," added Cruise.

Now she's raising funds for Fresno' Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center.

"There's 200,000 deaf and hard of hearing people in the community of Fresno alone and there's only one center for them in the Fresno county," said Cruise.

She's designing and selling these T shirts to raise money for the center.

She hopes to raise $1,000 for the center and most importantly spread awareness.

