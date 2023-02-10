Dog at Miss Winkles Adoption Center in Clovis picks who will win the Super Bowl

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A local pet adoption center is getting ready for the big game this weekend with a Super Bowl puppy prediction!

2-year-old Oscar is a Shepherd Mix and is currently available for adoption at Miss Winkles Adoption Center in Clovis.

On Thursday, staff members at the adoption center had him choose between two dog bowls, one labeled Kansas City Chiefs and the other Philadelphia Eagles.

He wasn't too sure at first, but eventually went for the Chiefs as the winner.

If you need a watch buddy for the Super Bowl this weekend, Oscar and plenty of his friends are ready to find their forever home.

For adoption information, head to Miss Winkles - dot com.