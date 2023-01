Missing 11-year-old Tulare County girl found safe

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 11-year-old Masada Saleem has safely been found.

Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3 p.m. Sunday leaving her house, at 30989 Farr Road in Goshen.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office gave thanks to everyone who got the word out.