Search underway for missing 65-year-old hiker in Kings Canyon National Park

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen hiking in Kings Canyon National Park on Wednesday morning.

Officials say 65-year-old Paul Benson planned to go on a day hike in the Ranger Lake area of the park and return to his camp that evening.

He was last seen at 8:40 am wearing a red and gray jacket, a blue, purple and brown patterned fleece, tan or red clay pants and an olive-brimmed hat.

Benson is described as 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and bald.

Rangers say Benson was part of an eight-person backpacking trip through the Seville Lake, Lost Lake, Ranger Lake and the JO Pass areas.

Anyone who was recently in the Ranger Lake area is asked to call the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Dispatch at (559) 565-3195.