Mom speaks out after search for missing man reaches one month, classified as suspicious

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say one month ago, 33-year-old Corey Daniely was dropped off at a home near South Bishop and West Annadale Avenues in Kerman.

Someone saw him walking away from that home days later, but he hasn't been heard from since.

Corey Daniely is a son, a brother, a father and a musician. His mom says he never missed a show, and for him to be gone so long without contacting anyone is not normal.

That's why the sheriff's office is now classifying his disappearance with suspicious circumstances.

"Corey is a very gifted, talented, a very positive individual. He's a son. A brother. He's a new dad. His son is almost two years old," said Tamecka Harris, Daniely's mother.

Daniely, also known as Crumb Dread because of his long dreads, is someone his mom says gets along with everyone.

"I always say he can make up. He can make friends with a grasshopper or an ant. He finds the positive in everything, in everything," said Harris.

Daniely was last seen around 3 a.m. leaving a home in Kerman on August 7th.

"I sent them a happy birthday message again. No response. He didn't even look at it, so kind of a red flag went up. This was on August 7, which was his birthday," said Harris.

His mom says her worry intensified for her oldest son when his bandmates didn't hear from him because his music was his everything," said Harris.

"But when he did not show up for his show, that is, when I just it was like a nightmare for me," said Harris.

Now, one month later, her nightmare continues.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says since Daniely is still radio silent, they've elevated this to a missing person case with suspicious circumstances.

"In this past month, we've sent search and rescue teams out there, we put deputies and volunteers, jeeps, drones, we've checked ponding basins, canals, all throughout that area, about a six or a seven-mile radius, and we've come up empty looking for Corey," said Tony Botti, with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Botti says Wednesday deputies served a search warrant at the home near South Bishop and West Annadale Avenues where Daniely was last seen to see if there's any evidence that points to foul play.

"Until we can get information that's different, we're really at a loss right now to know where he went and why he disappeared," said Botti.

Harris says while she no longer lives in the state, she returned a week ago to find her baby boy.

"It was terrible. It was terrible. From the moment my flight was descending into California. It was a moment of dread for me because no parent wants to be coming to a location for that reason," said Harris.

Harris said when she left, she felt defeated and just wanted answers as to where her son is.

"I was just talking to my son Cory in the atmosphere. Letting him know that Mama is here. I love you, and I'm never going to leave you. I promised you from birth that I would protect you. I am proud of you, and I am in your corner, and that will not stop. I will not stop until I either find you or I find out what happened to you," said Harris.

If you know anything about this case or where Daniely may be, you're asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

