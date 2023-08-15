Deputies searching for missing man last seen leaving Kerman home a week ago

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen over one week ago in Kerman.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Corey Daniely was reported missing by his family on August 9.

Days earlier, Daniely and a friend were dropped off at a home in the area of South Bishop and Annadale avenues.

A witness reported seeing Daniely walking away from the home around 3 am on Monday, August 7.

Officials say Daniely has not been seen since he left the home and is unfamiliar with the area.

Daniely is described as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing red sweatpants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Daniely's whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.