Madera County deputies looking for missing at-risk man

27-year-old Darren Stoddard is blind in one eye and has no known history of walking away on his own.
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's office is asking for your help finding a missing at-risk man.

They say 27-year-old Darren Stoddard was last seen walking away from the day-use area of Eastman Lake.

That's on Road 29 in Chowchilla.

They say Stoddard is 6'4, 177 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, slipper-type shoes, and a white/gray plaid long sleeve shirt.

Darren is blind in one eye and has no known history of walking away on his own.

If you see him, call 911. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff's office.
