Detectives searching for missing 34-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was reported missing after he never showed up to work earlier this month.

Detectives say 34-year-old Pedro Perez of Fresno was last seen on February 28th at his home near Central and Chestnut avenues.

When he didn't show up for work on March 1st, he was reported missing.

Perez is described as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds.

He also has a large tribal tattoo on his arm.

He's known to frequent the Los Arcos Restaurant near Fresno and E streets in downtown Fresno.

Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Andrew Moreno at (559) 974-6634 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.