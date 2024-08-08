Missing Tulare woman found dead in Morro Bay

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a missing Tulare woman has been found in Morro Bay.

Authorities say 47-year-old Tiffany McClure's body was found by the Coast Guard Monday night during a routine search.

McClure's car was initially found in Morro Bay at the end of July, but she was unaccounted for.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office was in contact with the San Luis Obispo county Sheriff's Office, who identified the body as McClure.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Deputies in San Luis Obispo will be doing an autopsy to determine how she died.