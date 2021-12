FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Family members tell Action News that Adeline Ruiz has been found safe.________________________________________Fresno police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday.Investigators say Adeline Ruiz was driving a 2016 Silver Acura RDX with California license plate 7SBN128.She was last seen near Herdon and Willow in Fresno and in the city of Selma.She is 5'5" and has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call 559-621-7000.