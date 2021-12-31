Fresno County deputies searching for missing 64-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: 64-year-old Rosa Muratalla was found safe at a gas station in Hanford Friday afternoon. She has been reunited with her family.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 64-year-old woman who went missing Thursday night.Officials say Rosa Muratalla was last seen around 10 pm near Dennis and Paloma Avenues in Laton. She is from out of the area and was visiting family.Deputies say Muratalla is showing early signs of dementia. Search and rescue volunteers and deputies spent the overnight hours searching for the 64-year-old.Muratalla is 4'10" and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and tennis shoes.Deputies say she also wears glasses and carries a dark-colored bag and turquoise blanket.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.