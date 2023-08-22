Yohanes Kidane update: Family searching for missing Netflix engineer who recently moved to CA

A family is urgently searching for Yohanes Kidane, a missing man who recently moved to California to work for Netflix.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A family is urgently searching for a missing man who recently moved to California to work for Netflix.

Yohanes Kidane, 22, was last seen at the Golden Gate Bridge Visitors Center in San Francisco on Aug. 14 after getting in an Uber in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department tweeted on Monday detectives have learned that Kidane "utilized a rideshare service and was driven from San Jose to San Francisco. Mr. Kidane was last seen in San Francisco."

Kidane is a recent graduate of Cornell University.

According to Cornell University's student newspaper The Cornell Daily Sun, Kidane's last known location was entering a black Toyota Camry with an Uber sticker on 28 N. 4th St. in San Jose.

The newspaper also said Kidane's "phone, wallet and backpack were found south of the Golden Gate Bridge near the Welcome Center. His phone location was at the bridge through Monday night."

The Cornell Daily Sun also wrote Kidane recently moved to California in July to begin his career as a software engineer for Netflix. He just started his position on Aug. 7, a week before his disappearance.

Kidane's family has flown in from New York in hopes of finding him.

They attended service at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco Sunday morning where they found support from the congregation.

Family members said they will not give up until they find him.

"We're not going to stop until we do. We love him a lot. We miss him. We're going to find him," said his brother, Yosief Kidane.

Kidane is described as weighing around 150 pounds and stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, The Cornell Daily Sun wrote. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes.

SJPD opened up a missing persons case and is investigating.

SJPD tweeted detectives are coordinating their investigation with the California Highway Patrol, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, the United States Coast Guard, and the involved rideshare service to obtain a conclusive answer as to Kidane's whereabouts.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that a crime has occurred.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-8900.