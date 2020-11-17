Video shows car going airborne after drifting off Highway 99 in Modesto

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver went airborne after hitting a dirt embankment in Modesto over the weekend.
The surprising scene was caught on camera.
In video shared by the California Highway Patrol, the car drifts of Highway 99 and launches past a tree.
The driver only suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say the driver was not paying attention before they veered off the road.
