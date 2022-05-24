virus

Sacramento Co. health officials investigating 1st likely monkeypox case in California

The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed
What to know after monkeypox case confirmed in US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Sacramento Co. health officials are investigating a likely case of monkeypox related to travel in Europe -- the first reported in California.

The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed and is currently isolating at home.

The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.



The traveler was not in contact with any other people. Officials say risk to the general public is very low.

Health officials say confirmation testing from CDC is pending but, based on symptoms and preliminary testing, it is likely a confirmed case of monkeypox.

A Massachusetts resident who tested positive for monkeypox was the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.

