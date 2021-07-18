Monster Jam is coming back to Fresno!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The roar of monster trucks is coming back to Fresno.Monster Jam is making its way back to the Save Mart Center.Some of the world's biggest and loudest trucks will be back in Fresno from August 20 through August 22.There will be a total of four shows over that weekend and the Save Mart Center is welcoming fans back at 100% capacity.The all-star truck lineup will include fan-favorites like Grave-digger, Zombie, and El Toro Loco."Just to be back and seeing fans again, it's an amazing experience again. I came from being a fan myself to now I'm a driver. I know the fans are itching to be back in one of those seats. I'm just happy to be back," said El Toro Loco driver, Armando Castro.Tickets start at $20. You can get them online.The Save Mart Center requires event-goers to follow California health guidelines and wear a mask if they are not vaccinated.