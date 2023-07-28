If you're looking for some "monster" fun, get revved up for this weekend!

Monster Jam returning to Save Mart Center this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for some "monster" fun, get revved up for this weekend!

Monster Jam is coming to the Save Mart Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The show will feature world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco and mighty Megalodon!

Tickets start at $22 each.

You can get yours at Ticketmaster or stop by the Save Mart Center box office.

There are add-ons available, including a driver meet and greet for $30.