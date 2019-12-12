fire

More than a dozen displaced after apartment fire in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at an apartment complex that left more than a dozen people displaced in Hanford.

Fire crews arrived at the single-story apartment building on Green Street near Cameron shortly before 5 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames came from one of the units that housed six people.

Crews say a noise of some sort alerted the residents of the fire. One person was able to get out through the front door, but the other five had to break a window to escape the flames.

The other three units in the building received some smoke and water damage. In total, 13 to 15 people have been displaced, and the Red Cross is helping them to find temporary housing.

No one was seriously injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

