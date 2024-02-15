A wedding for Valentine's Day, more than 50 couples wed at the Fresno County Clerk's Office

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wedding dresses and pink suits filled the waiting area at the Fresno County Clerk's Office Wednesday morning with couples primping and smoothing as they waited their turn to say their "I dos".

For Victor and Miguel, Valentine's Day holds special meaning, making it the perfect day to have their wedding.

"It's always been my favorite holiday and marriage has always been a thing that I wanted as a kid so to do it on Valentine's Day, which is my favorite holiday means a lot, it's something that's going to be memorable," said Victor.

Another memorable milestone in their relationship as the two reflected on the special way Victor popped the question.

"It was an empty movie theater," said Miguel.

"I thought he had it planned actually, I was like 'Why is it so empty?' It's where it's at the end of the movie where it's this cinematic landscape of Italy because that is where we plan on going on our honeymoon," said Miguel. "It was just the perfect timing, the perfect moment."

Love filled the room as close family members looked on. Miguel's mother beamed with pride as the two exchanged vows.

"Well it's incredible, I can't explain it," Patrica, Miguels' mother.

Other couples reflected on their love stories years in the making.

"I remember seeing her walk around and being like 'Wow, that girl is the most gorgeous girl I've seen.' I was shocked by how beautiful she was," said Mark.

Clarissa and Mark went to Reedley High School together -- but didn't start dating until years later -- with the help of Mark's sister playing matchmaker.

In the middle of planning for a larger ceremony, the two decided to get married at the clerks's office just three days ago.

"And then we just kind of thought wouldn't it be cute if we got married on Valentine's Day, we checked online and there was one slot open and then were like 'Well it's fate' so now we're here," said Clarissa.

"We had to do it," agreed Mark.

Their wedding could inspire Clarissa's sister to follow suit one day.

"Maybe that includes coming to the courthouse and having a courthouse ceremony and then having a big party afterwards, I don't know. I mean you can't be that, I don't think you can get a $79 wedding anywhere else, maybe Vegas, I don't know."

50 couples signed up and more walked in for the intimate ceremonies on Valentine's Day.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.