Housing Watch

Housing Watch: Spike in mortgage rates impacting Valley homebuyers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Housing Watch: Spike in mortgage rates impacting Valley homebuyers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traditionally, spring brings more houses onto the market.

But people ready to make the leap and buy a home are surprised to see how much mortgage interest rates have surged in the past two months.

"It's like they hear a barking dog, but they don't really pay attention to it until it bites them on the leg and when they see that bite, they're like oh my goodness," says Paul Salazar of Sierra Pacific Mortgage.

Salazar says the current FHA rate on a 30-year loan, if you have a 680 FICO score, is 5.625.

At the beginning of the year, that interest rate was more than two points lower at 3.375.

The rate increase means home buyers have to make a much bigger monthly payment.

The higher interest rates also represent a bigger barrier for many people who have been trying to break through in a highly competitive housing market.

"I think the first-time home buyers are the ones that are impacted the most," says Steve Flach with the Fresno Association of Realtors. "They typically don't have the wherewithal or the reserves to come in and guarantee cash above the appraised value or possibly waive appraisal contingencies."

Salazar believes interest rates will increase a few more times this year to 6, even 6 1/2 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnomortgagestaking action togethermortgage rateshousing watch
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING WATCH
Housing Watch: New affordable housing complex coming to central Fresno
Local group aims to increase home ownership in underserved communities
Home prices rose 19.2% in January from last year
Housing Watch: Housing demand continues to rise in Visalia
TOP STORIES
Warrant: Clovis teacher busted for sex crime because of locked house
Truck stolen from Tulare woman with ashes of brother and uncle inside
Businesses in Old Town Clovis prepare as the Clovis Rodeo returns
Fresno State rugby in need of donations ahead of championship game
Man dies following double shooting in Strathmore
Verizon outage impacting law enforcement throughout Central CA
California to get heavy snow, rain from latest spring storm
Show More
Murdered for Millions: 30 years after Ewell murders, a new look
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
Amid harsh allergy season, patients shifting to shots for treatment
Clovis woman welcoming her family from war-torn Ukraine
Fresno school enrollment numbers stay steady amid statewide decline
More TOP STORIES News