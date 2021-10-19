Man killed in motorcycle crash in central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in central Fresno.Investigators say the cause of the deadly wreck still isn't clear.It happened just before 6:30 Monday evening on Highway 168 at the McKinley off-ramp.Officers found a man in his 60's dead at the crash site.Investigators say he was the only person on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.Officers say there's still no indication of what exactly caused the crash.