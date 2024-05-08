Nation's first solar-powered electric truck charging station opens in Bakersfield

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The nation's first solar-powered electric truck charging depot just opened, and it's in the Golden State.

On Monday, state leaders celebrated the grand opening of Watt EV's largest electric truck charging station.

It's located in Bakersfield off Highway 65, near the Highway 99 interchange.

It features a solar-powered microgrid with a battery energy storage system.

It was made possible through a $5 million grant from the California Energy Commission in the push for zero-emission trucks to help meet the state's climate goals.