crash

Jensen Avenue closed after motorcycle crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A roadway in Fresno County is closed as authorities investigate a motorcycle crash on Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jensen and Brawley Avenues.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Officers have Jensen Avenue from Beasley to Blythe blocked in both directions. Brawley Avenue remains open.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymotorcycle accidenttrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car
Driver arrested for killing skateboarder in Visalia, police say
Highway 198 near Coalinga closed after semi-truck overturns
Woman killed in Fresno County car crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through Reedley, Sanger, Fresno
Central Valley businesses reopening with modifications on Monday
Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car
Suspect on bicycle shoots 2 men in central Fresno, police say
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
Man shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno
Show More
Flames spread from storage unit to attic of northeast Fresno home
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
3-year-old girl swept up in wind by kite
Northeast Fresno church adding outdoor service under tent
Man shot and killed in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News