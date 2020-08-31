Jensen Avenue closed after motorcycle crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A roadway in Fresno County is closed as authorities investigate a motorcycle crash on Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jensen and Brawley Avenues.Further information on the crash was not immediately available.Officers have Jensen Avenue from Beasley to Blythe blocked in both directions. Brawley Avenue remains open.