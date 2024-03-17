Man and woman hospitalized following Clovis motorcycle crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being hit by two cars while on a motorcycle on Saturday night.
It happened just after 8:00p.m. on Sierra Vista Parkway and Santa Ana Avenue in Clovis.
Clovis Police say a car driving northbound on Sierra Vista was making a left turn when it hit a motorcycle hearing southbound.
After the motorcycle was hit, it ran into another car.
A man on the bike is in critical condition and a woman on the bike sustained major injures.
No one else involved was injured in the collision.
Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.