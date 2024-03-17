Man and woman hospitalized following Clovis motorcycle crash

Man and woman injured in Clovis motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

Man and woman injured in Clovis motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

Man and woman injured in Clovis motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

Man and woman injured in Clovis motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being hit by two cars while on a motorcycle on Saturday night.

It happened just after 8:00p.m. on Sierra Vista Parkway and Santa Ana Avenue in Clovis.

Clovis Police say a car driving northbound on Sierra Vista was making a left turn when it hit a motorcycle hearing southbound.

After the motorcycle was hit, it ran into another car.

A man on the bike is in critical condition and a woman on the bike sustained major injures.

No one else involved was injured in the collision.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.