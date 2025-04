Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto to provide update on 2016 murder investigation

Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto to provide update on 2016 murder investigation

Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto to provide update on 2016 murder investigation

Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto to provide update on 2016 murder investigation

Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto to provide update on 2016 murder investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto will be providing an update on a 2016 murder investigation.

A news conference is set to happen at 10 am Wednesday.

The Department of Justice will be joining Casto at the news conference.

Further details have not been provided.

We will be streaming the event. Check back for updates.