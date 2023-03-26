Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 168 in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into an SUV in Fresno County.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane.

Investigators say the motorcycle rider was traveling west when he entered a curve in the roadway.

The man lost control and slid into the opposing lane. A 16-year-old boy driving a Toyota 4Runner was unable to avoid colliding with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.