Motorcyclist killed after crashing into big rig in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say one person is dead after two motorcyclists crashed into a big rig in northwest Fresno.It happened at Shaw Avenue and Golden State Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m.Witnesses say traffic in the area is shut down.Officials say one motorcyclist died. The condition of the second motorcyclist is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.