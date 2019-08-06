Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Monday night as Jimmie Crosswhite, 77, of Clovis.---A motorcyclist has died after breaking several bones in a crash Monday night.It happened in the area of North Angus Street and East Olive Avenue around 6:30 p.m.The cause of the crash is unclear, Fresno Police say. Officers arrived at the scene finding the 53-year-old rider with signs of broken bones.He was transported to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.