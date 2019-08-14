Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in southern Fresno County.It happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Manning and Maple.The coroner's office has identified the rider as Mark Bristol, 54, of Parlier. Bristol was heading east when a Jeep turned in front of him. They say he collided with the SUV, which threw him from the bike.Officers say those who witnessed the crash attempted to help Bristol but he was pronounced dead on scene.Bristol was a teacher at Parlier High School. Tuesday, the school released the following statement on Facebook:No word yet if anyone has been arrested or if a citation has been issued.