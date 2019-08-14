Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in southern Fresno County.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Manning and Maple.

RELATED: Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety

The coroner's office has identified the rider as Mark Bristol, 54, of Parlier. Bristol was heading east when a Jeep turned in front of him. They say he collided with the SUV, which threw him from the bike.

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along State Route 41 in southern Fresno County, CHP says

Officers say those who witnessed the crash attempted to help Bristol but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Bristol was a teacher at Parlier High School. Tuesday, the school released the following statement on Facebook:



No word yet if anyone has been arrested or if a citation has been issued.

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Fresno identified
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
Officials: Despite tragic death, Tulare County intersection safer than before
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Father meets daughter's date over Ring doorbell intercom
A-Rod's valuables stolen from SUV after Phillies-Giants game
Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport
Show More
Amazon driver caught on camera stealing girl's bike
Double shooting rattles Merced neighborhood
Woman stabbed outside northwest Fresno apartment complex
N.C. 'lemonade baby' buys supplies for moms in need
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
More TOP STORIES News