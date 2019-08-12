Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41 in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash along Highway 41 in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol.It happened along Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.Authorities say an SUV in the southbound lane was passing cars on the two-lane highway when it crashed head-on with the motorcyclist who was in the northbound lane."The motorcyclist didn't have anywhere to go, so the range rover pulled out to pass a bigger car, sped up, and the motorcyclist was right there and not able to escape," said Sgt. Edward Jacobs.The driver of the S-U-V was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.Jacobs said the motorcyclist is a man in his fifties. His name has not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation. At this time, officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.