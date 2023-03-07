Several schools in Madera and Mariposa Counties are having students return to class Tuesday, while some are still closed due to the heavy snow.

Mountain community schools reopen today with some delayed starts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several schools in Madera and Mariposa Counties are having students return to class Tuesday, while some are still closed due to the heavy snow.

In Madera County, Bass Lake Unified will have a two-hour delay for Oakhurst Elementary, Oak Creek Intermediate, Wasuma and Fresno Flats.

In Yosemite Unified, Yosemite High, the Educational Options Program and Raymond-Granite will also be on a two-hour delay.

However, Coarsegold Elementary, Gold Creek Academy, and Rivergold Elementary will be on a regular schedule.

In Mariposa County, district schools will also be on a two-hour delay.

Classes at Greeley Hill and Coulterville High School will be canceled due to snow.