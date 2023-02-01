Child hospitalized after being attacked by mountain lion in San Mateo County, authorities say

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a mountain lion attack in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, according to authorities.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the reported attack around 6:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road.

Authorities say the child was conscious when they were transported to the hospital but did not elaborate on their condition.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the reported attack.

The sheriff's office released the following statement in response to this incident:

"Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."



