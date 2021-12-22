Atwater's Castle Air Museum welcomes first of 5 military aircraft from Hawaii

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A piece of military history is now in the North Valley.Atwater's Castle Air Museum welcomed the first of five aircraft coming from Oahu, Hawaii.The Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Cobra was used during missions in the Middle East.The Cobra made the journey thanks to several businesses, including Pasha, a Hawaii shipping company, which covered the cost and Kirby Manufacturing of Merced which donated the trucking to and from the port of San Diego to Atwater.In the next few weeks, Castle Air Museum will welcome four other aircraft from Hawaii, including an Aggressor Skyhawk Jet.