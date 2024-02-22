The director of the Oscar nominated "Nai Nai and Wai Po" Sean Wang, talks film making and sharing this moment with his grandmas.

'Nai Nai and Wai Po': The heartwarming Oscar-nominated documentary short with 2 unlikely stars

LOS ANGELES -- It's the heartwarming love letter from first-generation American director Sean Wang, "Nai Nai and W à i P ó ."

The Oscar-nominated short stars Wang's two elderly grandmothers. On The Red Carpet recently sat down with the director and his producing partner Sam Davis to discuss the film that audiences are falling in love with.

"From the beginning we talked about making a movie about old age, that felt very childlike, feels very youthful," Davis said. "And we saw that with 'Nai Nai and Wai Po' they are a combined 183 years old but they have this energy which is infectious their spirits are so inspiring."

And the grandmothers seem to be having a good time with all the attention, from their reaction to the nomination going viral, to dancing at press events.

"For us It feels like we are here to support them," Wang remarked. "I feel like nai nai and W à i P ó 's plus one and as long as they are having a good time, we're going to have a good time."

"Nai Nai and W à i P ó ," is streaming now on Disney+

