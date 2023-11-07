Northeast Fresno restaurant aims to bring taste of Vietnam to Valley

From the contemporary decor to the mouth-watering dishes, dining at Nambo is an inviting experience.

Co-owners Binh and Tram Tran grew up together in Fresno -- not far from the restaurant location at Shepherd and Chestnut.

"If you go to Vietnam everyone is so nice," Binh said. "Everyone is so kind, they invite you to your home and they speak to you. They ask about your mom. They ask about your dad, your brothers and sisters. That's how we want to come off here -- you walk in, you feel welcome, you feel loved and that's it."

The couple opened Nambo to share their love of Vietnamese culture and cuisine with the Central Valley.

The menu was inspired by their favorite dishes and memories while living abroad.

"My passion for the Vietnamese culture and the food runs deep in my family, but I feel like a lot of people in Fresno and Clovis mainly see Vietnamese food for just pho and banh mi," Tram said. "Our goal with Nambo was to showcase all of the other dishes Vietnam is known for."

A prime example is the Bo Ne, something Binh tried for the first time after a celebratory night out in Vietnam.

Made with filet mignon and eggs, the dish served sizzling hot is delicious anytime of day.

"It's really fun -- the flavor is something you don't expect and something that looks like a breakfast dish, but you can eat it throughout the day," Tram said.

Bahn Xeo isn't just Tram's favorite dish -- her family recipe is proving to be a customer favorite as well.

You may think you've tried Pho before, but this broth is slowly simmered for at least 12 hours. Add oxtail and short rib, then spices are added for another two hours.

It's not just the food that's meant to stop and savor -- Vietnamese coffee is made through the slow drip process.

