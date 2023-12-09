Latest fashion trends for kids at Naomi Blu Boutique in Hanford

Whether you're shopping for a baby on the way or a tween in search of the latest trend, a South Valley shop has you covered.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're shopping for a baby on the way or a tween in search of the latest trend, a South Valley shop has you covered.

From knits and neutrals to fashion with flare, Naomi Blu Boutique in Hanford is putting the fun in finding the perfect fit for your fashionista.

"I actually started 12 years ago when I had my first daughter, Naomi. I started out hand-making items for her, and when I would take her out shopping, people would always compliment how cute her clothes were," said Quawanda Steinfeld.

With the support of her husband and now five children, Steinfeld turned her love of styling her little girl into a way to help parents do the same.

"Just having those people in your corner saying, 'Yes, you can,' and 'You can do it.' It means the world,'" said Steinfeld.

The shop carries clothing for sizes newborn to 8, specialty toys, imported dolls, furniture, learning activities and pageant costumes.

"Just being a part of those big moments is great to receive those photos back in the positive feedback. Just knowing you had something to do with it is great.

Speaking of big moments, there are also gifts and dress wear for sacraments, including baptism and first holy communion.

"We are a catholic family, so it is important to offer this kind of stuff in the community," Steinfeld explained. "So, we do have first communion stuff, baptisms, rosary beads, first bibles, and stuff like that, so it is just a great place to find unique gifts."

Customer favorites include the rattan doll furniture and room pieces and the fast-selling slime.

The specialty boutique typically doesn't re-stock. Instead, they bring in new products.

"I say if you see it and like it, get it because you might not see it when you come back," Steinfeld said.

