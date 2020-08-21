CALISTOGA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom and other emergency management officials are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to give an update on the California wildfires.
Gov. Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Tom Porter, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci and California National Guard Adjutant General David Baldwin all plan to brief the media from Calistoga in Napa County, where the LNU Lightning Complex is burning.
CALIFORNIA FIRES: Track wildfires across Central California and the state
Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the 367 fires burning in California, which opens the door for federal aid.
The three major complexes - LNU, SCU and CZU - burning in all but one Bay Area county have torched a collective 500,000 acres so far. Other fires have also sparked in California, including the Hills Fire in Fresno County and the Moc Fire near Mariposa County.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Gov. Gavin Newsom, CAL FIRE hold briefing from Napa Co. on California wildfires, state of emergency
Gov. Newsom and other emergency management officials will give an update on fire conditions and the CA state of emergency
WILDFIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News