wildfire

Gov. Gavin Newsom, CAL FIRE hold briefing from Napa Co. on California wildfires, state of emergency

Gov. Newsom and other emergency management officials will give an update on fire conditions and the CA state of emergency
By
CALISTOGA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom and other emergency management officials are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to give an update on the California wildfires.

Gov. Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Tom Porter, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci and California National Guard Adjutant General David Baldwin all plan to brief the media from Calistoga in Napa County, where the LNU Lightning Complex is burning.

CALIFORNIA FIRES: Track wildfires across Central California and the state

Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the 367 fires burning in California, which opens the door for federal aid.

The three major complexes - LNU, SCU and CZU - burning in all but one Bay Area county have torched a collective 500,000 acres so far. Other fires have also sparked in California, including the Hills Fire in Fresno County and the Moc Fire near Mariposa County.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabrush firefirehennessey firewildfirecal firecomplex firelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
What makes California burn so much?
Staggering photos show NorCal fires' devastation
Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa Co.; evacuations issued
Hills Fire in Fresno County was caused by lightning strike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa Co.; evacuations issued
Farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
Driver fleeing officers dies after crashing car in northwest Fresno
Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
Show More
Hills Fire in Fresno County was caused by lightning strike
NorCal family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed by wildfire
Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
Extreme heat killing livestock in Fresno, Tulare, Kings counties
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News