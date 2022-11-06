Narcan distributed in Sanger in honor of local Fentanyl overdose victim

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sebastian Moreno was 24 when he died of a Fentanyl overdose in February.

He grew up in Sanger but in the last couple years, he and his family moved to Fort Wort, TX.

Until Moreno's death, his parents had never even heard of the dangerous drug.

Ofie Moreno says her son thought he was taking ibuprofen, given to him by a coworker, and had no idea the tablet contained Fentanyl.

Destiny in Time Church, along with the Warrior in Faith motorcycle club, distributed Narcan and told people how to use it.

Narcan is the brand name of Naloxone, which is an overdose-reversing drug. It's available at almost any pharmacy without a prescription.

"We don't want one other kid out there to take it accidentally. We don't want another death," said Pastor Paul Zavala of Destiny in Time Church.

Many people are still learning about the dangers of the drug, which is 100 times stronger than morphine.

Just two milligrams can kill.