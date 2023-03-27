6 dead, including 3 kids, in Nashville school shooting; 28-year-old female shooter dead | LIVE

The suspect entered Covenant School with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun, officials said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three children and three staff members were shot and killed at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to officials.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they leave campus after a shooting at their school, on Monday March, 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

The suspect, a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was shot and killed by authorities in a lobby area on the second floor of the school, according to police.

No one who was shot survived, officials said.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said he "was literally moved to tears to see" the young students as they were "ushered out of the building."

The suspect was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun, officials said.

Authorities said she entered the school through a side entrance and made her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots.

The shooting was reported at 10:13 a.m. and the suspect was dead by 10:27 a.m., according to police.

Drake said it appears the suspect was a former student.

Alex Apple told ABC News Live that his mother works at the school's front desk. Apple said she was at her car when she got an alert saying to shelter in place.

"She got out of her car, heard the gunshots, so she fled," he said.

Law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday March, 27, 2023. Jozen Reodica via AP

The school has about 209 students and about 40 to 50 staff members, officials said.

President Joe Biden called the shooting "a family's worst nightmare."

The president once again urged Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, saying, "It's about time that we begin to make some more progress."

First lady Jill Biden said Monday, "I am truly without words. Our children deserve better."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he's "closely monitoring the tragic situation."

"Please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community," Lee said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted, "In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.