2022 in Photos: A look inside National Geographic's Pictures of the Year issue

After reviewing more than 2 million images captured from the field in 2022, National Geographic editors handpicked 118 for the third annual edition of the magazine's "Year in Pictures" issue.
Each photograph tells its own compelling story, serving as small excepts in the anthology of life in 2022.
This includes images taken in a Polish border town after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and at the site of NASA's historic moon rocket launch.
Nearly every continent is covered in this selection, with locations ranging from 29,032 feet in elevation for the first all-Black Mount Everest expedition to 9,869 feet in depth of the Endurance shipwreck.
Some NatGeo photographers deployed inventive techniques to capture these images, like Ben Depp, who used a powered paraglider to document Louisiana's coast. One tripod was even taken by a hyena when Jen Guyton was photographing the animals in Kenya.
"Over the last number of years, we've been working really hard to engage photographers who are based all over the world because their stories and their perspective really matter and make the storytelling stronger," Whitney Johnson Latorre, vice president of Visuals and Immersive Experiences for National Geographic Media, told Good Morning America.
And this year, National Geographic is inviting readers to submit pictures from their photo libraries for a chance to be included in the magazine!
One lucky grand-prize winner will be included in an upcoming issue of National Geographic magazine (the United States edition) and receive a six-month digital subscription to the magazine.
Up to 10 honorable mention winners will have their photo included on National Geographic's YourShot Instagram account, with more than 6.5 million followers, and receive a six-month digital subscription to the magazine. Click here to learn more about the contest.
Check out more memorable images that captured this year in December's Pictures of the Year issue and at natgeo.com/photos.
