Food & Drink

Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers on National Nurses Day

(Dunkin')

Health care workers can get a sweet treat on Wednesday for National Nurses Day.

Dunkin' is honoring those on the frontlines by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and free donut to all nurses health care professionals who visit participating restaurants nationwide (while supplies last).

No ID is required to get the deal.



"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands, said in a statement.

There is some fine print. There is no purchase necessary. However, the deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. It's limited to one per guest and not valid on mobile orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'nurseshealth careu.s. & worlddunkin' donuts
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California coronavirus cases
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
PPE secured for businesses as CA preps for partial reopening
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Show More
Downtown Fresno church making preparations to reopen its doors
Student loan forgiveness bill proposed for doctors fighting COVID-19
Officials irritated with homeless camps seen along Highway 41
Tulare County approves first hiring freeze since 2008
Mariposa County leaders say preparation for other disasters has helped with COVID-19 response
More TOP STORIES News