Nestlé Toll House to release stuffed cookie dough this summer

With so much filling, these jumbo treats only fit four cookies in each package.
Nestlé Toll House to release stuffed cookie dough

Nestlé Toll House cookie dough will get a whole lot gooier.

This summer, the iconic cookie brand will release its first-ever stuffed cookie dough in two tasty flavors.

The chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling features the iconic Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough with a rich chocolate filling.

The double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel is a combination of sweet and salty.

With so much filling, these jumbo treats only fit four cookies in each package.

All fans have to do is pop the cookies in a preheated oven to bake the tasty treat.

