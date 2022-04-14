Nestlé Toll House to release stuffed cookie dough this summer

Nestlé Toll House cookie dough will get a whole lot gooier.This summer, the iconic cookie brand will release its first-ever stuffed cookie dough in two tasty flavors.The chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling features the iconic Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough with a rich chocolate filling.The double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel is a combination of sweet and salty.With so much filling, these jumbo treats only fit four cookies in each package.All fans have to do is pop the cookies in a preheated oven to bake the tasty treat.